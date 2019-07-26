Best the Fest: Lollapalooza 2019

Ariana Grande, Childish Gambino, the Strokes and Tame Impala are among the headliners at Lollapalooza 2019, taking place August 1st through 4th at Grant Park in Chicago. Lollapalooza founder Perry Farrell is set to perform new music alongside his Kind Heaven Orchestra, while the lineup also features local Chicago acts such as DJ/production duo Louis the Child and rapper Saba. And among the more peculiar offerings this year: A set from cult favorite Nineties MC, Diesel — better known as NBA Hall of Famer Shaquille O’Neal.

Other top-billed performers include Twenty One Pilots, J Balvin, Flume, and the Chainsmokers, as well as Lil Wayne, Janelle Monáe, Kacey Musgraves, Meek Mill, Hozier, 21 Savage and Death Cab for Cutie.

The four-day festival will host 170 bands across four stages this year. The lineup boasts a wide array of artists from various genres including pop (Maggie Rogers, Hayley Kiyoko, Rüfüs Du Sol), hip-hop (6lack, Gunna, Sheck Wes, Tierra Whack), indie (Mitski, Japanese Breakfast, Sharon Van Etten) rock (the Revivalists, Gary Clark, Jr., Slash featuring Myles Kennedy and the Conspirators) and R&B (H.E.R., Normani).

Single-day, four-day general admission tickets, as well as various VIP packages, are on sale now. To prepare veterans and newbies for the epic weekend, we look at some of the ways to make the festival an even more enjoyable experience.