Best Coast Goes Back to the Bedroom for ‘Rollercoaster’ Performance on ‘Colbert’

On the heels of celebrating 10 years of their debut Crazy for You, Best Coast’s Bethany Cosentino hit The Late Show with Stephen Colbert Thursday to perform “Rollercoaster,” off of the band’s new album Always Tomorrow.

Due to the pandemic, Cosentino performed the track at home, accompanied only by her electric guitar. The image harks back to how the band got its start, writing and recording songs in bandmate Bobb Bruno’s bedroom. “Our reference was doing stuff in my bedroom,” Bruno told Rolling Stone about recording their debut 10 years back. “When we recorded it, I remember we were in a real studio. Even though we did it in maybe less than two weeks’ time, it felt like a luxury.”

Earlier this week, the band announced plans to hold a virtual anniversary show on August 14th at 9:00 p.m. ET via Seated with special guests Hayley Williams, Mark Hoppus, CHVRCHES‘ Lauren Mayberry and more.

“I’ve actually been listening to [Crazy for You] a lot over the last few weeks because we’re planning to do this online anniversary concert-film thing,” Cosentino told Rolling Stone. “There’s such a muscle memory with these songs. I knew all the words; I remembered all the chords. It’s just like this stuff is so ingrained in me, you know?”

“I think that I have a lot of compassion for myself now,” she added. “I can hear in these songs that I was very anxious and angsty at the time. It’s, like, palpable to me when I hear it.”