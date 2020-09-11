Best Coast Surprise-Release ‘Live at the World Cafe’ EP

Best Coast have released a surprise live EP titled Live at the World Cafe via Concord Records. The collection features some of the band’s earliest live renditions of songs from their newest album, Always Tomorrow, released in February 2020, as well as songs from 2015’s California Nights.

“Today we share with you a new live EP from a show we played at World Cafe in Philadelphia in early 2020 before Always Tomorrow came out,” Best Coast singer Bethany Cosentino said in a release. “It was the first time we played new songs for fans, and the first time we stepped on stage as a full band in a really long time. 2020 obviously went a lil crazy and we were forced to put everything on pause, but we hope this Live At World Cafe EP will make you feel like you’re hanging with us.”

The EP is available on streaming and in a limited edition vinyl set signed by the band, available on the Best Coast website.

In July, the band celebrated the 10th anniversary of their debut LP Crazy for You with a virtual show, featuring guest appearances by Hayley Williams, Mark Hoppus and Lauren Mayberry.

Live From World Cafe EP Tracklist

1. Different Light

2. Everything Has Changed

3. For The First Time

4. Feeling OK

5. Rollercoaster

6. Heaven Sent