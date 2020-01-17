Hear Best Coast Preview New Album With ‘Everything Has Changed’

Best Coast will release their fourth album, Always Tomorrow, on February 21st via Concord Records. The Los Angeles duo have previewed the release with a new single, “Everything Has Changed,” and an accompanying music video directed by Ryan Baxley and starring cast members from Vanderpump Rules.

Always Tomorrow was produced by Carlos de la Garza, with additional production by Justin Meldal-Johnsen, and marks the band’s first album since their 2015 effort California Nights. The release will include “For The First Time,” a song released by Best Coast last fall.

“After we finished the album cycle for California Nights, something terrifying happened to me,” singer Bethany Cosentino said in a statement. “I felt creatively paralyzed. I couldn’t write music. There was so much bubbling inside of me, so many things happening, so much to process, but I couldn’t get any of it out. I was miserable and felt like nothing was ever going to change. One day, I locked myself in my closet and I forced myself to write, and out came ‘Everything Has Changed.’ The song was like a vision of life I wished I was living; ultimately, that song was prophetic – describing the life I would soon be living.”

She added, “Always Tomorrow is the story of where I was and where I am now, as well as the struggles I am still learning to identify and figure out. Some days I wake up and I feel like I’m on top of the world and I forget about everything that’s ever bummed me out, and other days, it all comes flooding back. This album is about leaving the darkness for the light, but still understanding that nothing is ever going to be perfect. It’s about burning it all down and starting from scratch even when the idea of that is fucking terrifying. Closing one chapter and moving onto the next even when you have no idea what is on the other side. Acceptance. It’s about taking a gigantic leap of faith.”

Best Coast will embark on a North American tour in February in support of the album. The tour kicks off in Palm Springs, California on February 27th and ends in Santa Ana, California on April 2nd. Mannequin Pussy will open most of the tour dates.

Always Tomorrow is available for pre-order now.