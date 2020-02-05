Best Coast Share ‘Different Light’ From New LP ‘Always Tomorrow’

Best Coast have released a new song, “Different Light,” from their upcoming LP Always Tomorrow, out February 21st.

The single touches on being confident in your own world view while accepting the POVs of others. “Honestly, I want for everyone what’s happenin’ to me/I have to remember to stay on my side of the street,” sings Bethany Cosentino. “Hell has many mansions and yours could still be incomplete/Who am I to judge if you still see things in a different light?”

“Different Light” is the third song to be released from the record, following last year’s synthy, Eighties pop-inspired “For the First Time” and this month’s “Everything Has Changed,” which was accompanied by a Ryan Baxley-directed video featuring the Vanderpump Rules cast.

Best Coast — comprising Cosentino (vocals/guitar) and Bobb Bruno (guitar) — produced Always Tomorrow with Carlos de la Garza and Paramore producer Justin Meldal-Johnsen. It will be their first official album since 2015’s California Nights. (They produced a kids’ album, Best Kids, in 2018.)

Best Coast kicks off a North American tour later this month with support from Mannequin Pussy on most dates.

Best Coast Tour Dates

February 27 – Palm Springs, CA @ The Alibi w/ Lunch Lady

February 28 – Los Angeles, CA @ The Novo w/ Mannequin Pussy

February 29 – San Francisco, CA @ Regency Ballroom w/ Mannequin Pussy (Noise Pop Festival)

March 2 – Portland, OR @ Wonder Ballroom w/ Mannequin Pussy

March 3 – Vancouver, BC @ TBA w/ Mannequin Pussy

March 4 – Seattle, WA @ The Showbox w/ Mannequin Pussy

March 6 – Salt Lake City, UT @ Metro Music Hall w/ Mannequin Pussy

March 7 – Denver, CO @ Ogden Theatre w/ Mannequin Pussy

March 9 – Minneapolis, MN @ First Avenue w/ Mannequin Pussy

March 10 – Evanston, IL @ TBA w/ Mannequin Pussy

March 11 – Chicago, IL @ Thalia Hall w/ Mannequin Pussy

March 13 – Detroit, MI @ El Club w/ Mannequin Pussy

March 14 – Toronto, ON @ Phoenix Concert Theatre w/ Mannequin Pussy

March 15 – Montreal, QC @ Corona Theatre w/ Mannequin Pussy

March 16 – Boston, MA @ Royale w/ Mannequin Pussy

March 18 – Brooklyn, NY @ Brooklyn Steel w/ Mannequin Pussy

March 19 – Washington, DC @ 9:30 Club w/ Mannequin Pussy

March 20 – Philadelphia, PA @ Union Transfer w/ Mannequin Pussy

March 21 – Carrboro, NC @ Cat’s Cradle w/ Mannequin Pussy

March 23 – Nashville, TN @ The Basement East w/ Mannequin Pussy

March 24 – Atlanta, GA @ Terminal West w/ Mannequin Pussy

March 25 – New Orleans, LA @ The Joy Theater w/ Mannequin Pussy

March 27 – San Antonio, TX @ Paper Tiger w/ Mannequin Pussy

March 28 – Austin, TX @ The Mohawk w/ Mannequin Pussy

March 29 – Dallas, TX @ Granada Theater w/ Mannequin Pussy

March 31 – Phoenix, AZ @ Crescent Ballroom w/ Mannequin Pussy

April 1 – San Diego, CA @ The Observatory North Park w/ Mannequin Pussy

April 2 – Santa Ana, CA @ The Observatory w/ Feels

