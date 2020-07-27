Best Coast Celebrate ‘Crazy for You’ 10th Anniversary With Virtual Show

Best Coast’s Crazy for You turns 10 Monday (July 27th), and to celebrate, the duo have announced a virtual show in which they’ll play the entire album front to back, with some special guests.

Airing on August 14th at 9:00 p.m. ET via Seated, the ticketed event will include quarantine performances from the album along with guest appearances by Hayley Williams, Mark Hoppus, CHVRCHES‘ Lauren Mayberry and more. Bethany Cosentino and Bobb Bruno will also be interviewed for the show, and the duo have shared archival footage of the band in 2010 and 2011. Thirty fans will be selected for a meet-and-greet with Best Coast following the performances.

Tickets for the show are available now at Seated. All tips from the event will be donated to the Loveland Foundation.

“Crazy for You truly changed my life,” Cosentino said. “I was 22 years old, feeling so lost, confused and anxious –—and so I wrote a bunch of songs about it. I had no idea the album would impact people the way it did back then, and I had no idea its legacy would last a decade later. When I started this band, I had no expectations of what would happen, I just wanted to make and play music with my friend. Bobb and I feel so lucky to have been able to do everything we have over the last 10 years, and we are so appreciative of our fans who have stuck with us since the beginning.”