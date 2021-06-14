Best Coast Announce 2022 ‘Finally Tomorrow’ Tour

Best Coast will embark on a North American tour next year. Their 2022 ‘Finally Tomorrow’ tour kicks off on January 11th in Santa Cruz, California at Catalyst. Rosie Tucker will serve as opener. Tickets for their 25-date trek go on sale on Friday, with presale tickets available on Tuesday, both at 10 a.m. local time.

“In honor of pride month, $1 from every presale ticket sold will go to the @trevorproject, who are a saving grace to queer youth experiencing mental health struggles,” Best Coast wrote on Instagram. The tour hits major cities across the U.S., including San Francisco, Seattle, Chicago, Detroit, Boston, Philadelphia, Atlanta and Austin, along with one Canadian date in Toronto.

Best Coast released their fourth album, Always Tomorrow, in February 2020. In September, they surprise-released Live at the World Cafe EP, which features some of the band’s earliest live renditions of Always Tomorrow tracks alongside songs from 2015’s California Nights. Prior to their tour run, Best Coast will perfrom at Riot Fest in Chicago on September 18th.

Best Coast 2022 ‘Finally Tomorrow’ Tour Dates

January 11 – Santa Cruz, CA @ The Catalyst

January 12 – San Francisco, CA @ August Hall

January 14 – Portland, OR @ Wonder Ballroom

January 15 – Seattle, WA @ The Showbox

January 18 – Minneapolis, MN @ Fine Line

January 19 – Chicago, IL @ Metro

January 20 – Cleveland, OH @ Beachland Ballroom

January 21 – Detroit, MI @ El Club

January 22 – Toronto, ON @ The Axis Club

January 24 – Boston, MA @ Royale

January 25 – Brooklyn Steel @ Brooklyn, NY

January 27 – Asbury Park, NJ @ Asbury Lanes

January 28 – Washington, DC @ 9:30 Club

January 29 – Philadelphia, PA @ Union Transfer

January 31 – Carrboro, NC @ Cat’s Cradle

February 1 – Atlanta, GA @ Variety Playhouse

February 2 – Nashville, TN @ Exit/In

February 4 – Dallas, TX @ Granada Theater

February 5 – San Antonio, TX @ Paper Tiger

February 6 – Austin, TX @ Mohawk

February 8 – Phoenix, AZ @ Crescent Ballroom

February 9 – San Diego, CA @ The Observatory North Park

February 10 – Santa Ana, CA @ The Observatory

February 11 – Los Angeles, CA @ Lodge Room

February 12 – Los Angeles, CA @ Lodge Room