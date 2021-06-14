Best Coast Announce 2022 ‘Finally Tomorrow’ Tour

Best Coast will embark on a North American tour next year. Their 2022 ‘Finally Tomorrow’ tour kicks off on January 11th in Santa Cruz, California at Catalyst. Rosie Tucker will serve as opener. Tickets for their 25-date trek go on sale on Friday, with presale tickets available on Tuesday, both at 10 a.m. local time.
“In honor of pride month, $1 from every presale ticket sold will go to the @trevorproject, who are a saving grace to queer youth experiencing mental health struggles,” Best Coast wrote on Instagram. The tour hits major cities across the U.S., including San Francisco, Seattle, Chicago, Detroit, Boston, Philadelphia, Atlanta and Austin, along with one Canadian date in Toronto.
Best Coast released their fourth album, Always Tomorrow, in February 2020. In September, they surprise-released Live at the World Cafe EP, which features some of the band’s earliest live renditions of Always Tomorrow tracks alongside songs from 2015’s California Nights. Prior to their tour run, Best Coast will perfrom at Riot Fest in Chicago on September 18th.
Best Coast 2022 ‘Finally Tomorrow’ Tour Dates
January 11 – Santa Cruz, CA @ The Catalyst
January 12 – San Francisco, CA @ August Hall
January 14 – Portland, OR @ Wonder Ballroom
January 15 – Seattle, WA @ The Showbox
January 18 – Minneapolis, MN @ Fine Line
January 19 – Chicago, IL @ Metro
January 20 – Cleveland, OH @ Beachland Ballroom
January 21 – Detroit, MI @ El Club
January 22 – Toronto, ON @ The Axis Club
January 24 – Boston, MA @ Royale
January 25 – Brooklyn Steel @ Brooklyn, NY
January 27 – Asbury Park, NJ @ Asbury Lanes
January 28 – Washington, DC @ 9:30 Club
January 29 – Philadelphia, PA @ Union Transfer
January 31 – Carrboro, NC @ Cat’s Cradle
February 1 – Atlanta, GA @ Variety Playhouse
February 2 – Nashville, TN @ Exit/In
February 4 – Dallas, TX @ Granada Theater
February 5 – San Antonio, TX @ Paper Tiger
February 6 – Austin, TX @ Mohawk
February 8 – Phoenix, AZ @ Crescent Ballroom
February 9 – San Diego, CA @ The Observatory North Park
February 10 – Santa Ana, CA @ The Observatory
February 11 – Los Angeles, CA @ Lodge Room
February 12 – Los Angeles, CA @ Lodge Room