Inside Bob Dylan’s Adventures in the 21st Century

To celebrate the release of Bob Dylan’s excellent new album, Rough and Rowdy Ways, Rolling Stone‘s Dylan experts put together a definitive list of his greatest songs of the 21st century, from “Things Have Changed” to “It’s All Good.” In a new episode of our Rolling Stone Music Now podcast, Angie Martoccio, Jon Dolan, and Simon Vozick-Levinson join host Brian Hiatt to discuss Dylan’s creative renaissance over the last 20 years, and why the 2000s have been more fruitful decades for him than the Eighties and Nineties. The panel then goes through our list of Dylan’s best latter-day songs, including a lengthy defense of the just-released “Murder Most Foul,” a brilliant song that faced lazy knee-jerk dismissals upon its release.

To hear the entire episode, press play above or download and subscribe on iTunes or Spotify.

Download and subscribe to our weekly podcast, Rolling Stone Music Now, hosted by Brian Hiatt, on iTunes or Spotify (or wherever you get your podcasts), and check out two years’ worth of episodes in the archive, including in-depth, career-spanning interviews with Bruce Springsteen, Halsey, Neil Young, the National, Questlove, Julian Casablancas, Sheryl Crow, Johnny Marr, Scott Weiland, Alice Cooper, Fleetwood Mac, Elvis Costello, Donald Fagen, Phil Collins, Alicia Keys, Stephen Malkmus, Sebastian Bach, Tom Petty, Kelly Clarkson, Pete Townshend, Bob Seger, the Zombies, Gary Clark Jr., and many more — plus dozens of episodes featuring genre-spanning discussions, debates, and explainers with Rolling Stone’s critics and reporters. Tune in every Friday at 1 p.m. ET to hear Rolling Stone Music Now broadcast live from SiriusXM’s studios on Volume, channel 106.