Inside Bob Dylan’s Adventures in the 21st Century

The Rolling Stone Music Now podcast breaks down Bob Dylan’s best songs of this century

Brian Hiatt

Bob Dylan's Greatest 21st Century Songs

Bob Dylan performs as part of a double bill with Neil Young at Hyde Park on July 12, 2019 in London, England.

To celebrate the release of Bob Dylan’s excellent new album, Rough and Rowdy Ways,  Rolling Stone‘s Dylan experts put together a definitive list of his greatest songs of the 21st century, from “Things Have Changed” to “It’s All Good.” In a new episode of our Rolling Stone Music Now podcast, Angie Martoccio, Jon Dolan, and Simon Vozick-Levinson join host Brian Hiatt to discuss Dylan’s creative renaissance over the last 20 years, and why the 2000s have been more fruitful decades for him than the Eighties and Nineties. The panel then goes through our list of Dylan’s best latter-day songs, including a lengthy defense of the just-released “Murder Most Foul,” a brilliant song that faced lazy knee-jerk dismissals upon its release.

To hear the entire episode, press play above or download and subscribe on iTunes or Spotify.

