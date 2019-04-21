The Best Waterproof Speakers

Summer is here, and whether you’re headed to the beach, to the cottage, to the campsite, or just hosting a backyard party, you’ll want to pick up one of these portable speakers, designed to let you take your music outdoors.

These six speakers all pack a punch when it comes to big sound, big beats and long battery life, and they all fit easily into a bag (or some even in your pockets). Headed somewhere without an outlet? You’re in luck. These speakers are all Bluetooth-enabled, for lag-free, wireless streaming.

The best part: these kits are tough and rugged, and will survive drops in snow, water or dirt without any permanent damage. In other words, even if your tailgate or campfire dance party gets a little out of control, your speakers will be just fine.

1. Braven Styde 360 Waterproof Speaker

While Braven may not be as well-known as some of the other brands on this list, we like their Stryde 360 Bluetooth speaker, which packs some decent sound into a boombox no bigger than a tallboy.

The cylindrical design of the speaker helps to simulate surround sound (hence the “360” name), and the dual passive radiators push music out in all directions, for a louder, fuller experience. Light enough to pack into your bag (or slip inside a jacket), the Stryde is dust-proof and IP67-certified, meaning you can fully submerged it in a meter of water for up to 30 minutes and it’ll come out just fine. The TPE (thermoplastic elastomer) grill holds up to accidental dings and drops.

For its price-point and size (it fits in most cup holders), this is a no-brainer for road trips, camping trips and parties. Purchase: $58.90 on Amazon.com.

2. Scosche BoomBottle MM Bluetooth Speaker

This rugged, waterproof deck wins points for its small but mighty speakers, which deliver a ton of bass and sharp, accurate, amplified sound. But what you’ll really like it for is its built-in bottle opener and Scosche’s “MagicMount” technology, which lets you affix the BoomBottle’s magnetic top or bottom to any metal surface.

The rechargeable battery gets up to 12 hours of continuous playback, while the speaker’s EQ will automatically switch between indoor and outdoor settings, to better optimize sound performance based on where you are. Pair the Bluetooth speaker with your phone and an internal microphone picks up your voice for hands-free calling.

Great for the outdoors, the BoomBottle is rated waterproof IP67 and built with a durable exterior shell. At only 7.5″ tall, the speaker is about the size of a flashlight, and can slide easily into your pockets or be clipped onto a bag with a carabiner (not included). Purchase: $129.99 on Amazon.com.

3. Ultimate Ears MEGABLAST Portable Speaker

One of the most popular portable speakers in the marketplace, reviewers love the MEGABLAST for its rich, powerful sound and room-filling bass. Music comes out crisp and clear, even at the highest volumes, and users say the sound is comparable to pricier speakers twice its size.

Built-in Alexa capabilities mean you can control your music using your voice. Ask Alexa to load a playlist, skip tracks, or change streaming services (say, from Spotify to Amazon Music). At a party? Order takeout through the speaker and have it delivered without moving from your spot in the pool.

The speaker is IP67-rated and can be immersed in water up to one meter deep for 30 minutes without any adverse effect. The waterproof level means it can also be taken on the slopes without worrying about snow or ice damaging its internal drivers. Its 16-hour battery life, meantime, means you can play your tunes all day without needing to plug in. Purchase: $179.99 on Amazon.com (add $20 to get the MEGABLAST with a charging dock).

4. Denon Envaya Portable Bluetooth Speaker

Premium audio in a portable package is what you get with this DSB-250 Envaya speaker from Denon. Reviewers say its powerful amplifiers deliver bold, immersive, well-balanced sound that fills even large spaces. While some speakers churn out overpowering bass that rankles rather than rumbles, the Envaya’s bass response enhances your music, while keeping mids and treble on equal footing. The result: you’re able to better hear all the subtle details in each track you play.

The aptX Low Latency Bluetooth transmitter reduces lag time, and keeps the audio and visual in perfect sync when using the speaker for gaming or videos. Pair the speaker with Siri to control your tracks with your voice (or from your phone). Battery life is 13 hours and the device gets a full charge in about 3.5 hours.

The Envaya has an IP67 dust and waterproof rating, and comes with a strap for easy carrying. Purchase: $204.92 on Amazon.com.

5. Sony GTK-PG10 Outdoor Wireless Speaker

This is a portable speaker built for parties and the great outdoors. Not only does it deliver big sound and deep bass, the speaker’s top panel flips up to reveal built-in cup holders and surface space for your snacks and other party favors. Its splash-proof design means you don’t have to worry about spilling anything either. Just wipe down and you’re good to go.

Tech-wise, the GTK-PG10 features a DSP (Digital Signal Processor) that automatically adjusts audio settings to optimize performance for your environment (I.e. indoors or outdoors). Keep the top panels closed for front-facing sound; open them up and the built-in tweeters will fire upwards, projecting the sound to a wider area.

The built-in rechargeable battery keeps the music going for up to 13 hours. Connect to the speaker via Bluetooth or use the USB slot to plug in your phone, so you can keep the music playing while charging your device at the same time.

At 17″ in height, this is one of the larger portable packs on this list. Built-in handles make it easy to tote the cube around, and the durable casing easily withstands any bumps and bruises. Purchase: $249.99 on Amazon.com.

6. DemerBox Outdoor Speaker

DemerBox claims its outdoor speaker is virtually indestructible, and they may be on to something. Housed in a crush-proof, military-grade case, the rugged speaker can withstand rain, snow, hail and wind, while being dirt-proof and dust-proof too. An additional feature: the speaker won’t overheat in the sun either, meaning you can keep the music going outside without needing any “cool off” time.

The DemerBox gets a whopping 50-hour battery life, and its Bluetooth has a 100-foot wireless range for easy pairing. Inside the case, you’ll find solid, stainless steel hardware, corrosion-resistant materials and Class D audio circuitry. Flip the speaker up and find a secret compartment to store your valuables. The case also includes an internal USB slot to charge your devices.

Country music fans will love the DemerBox backstory: a collaboration between singer Zac Brown and renowned location audio engineer James Demer, who’s worked on shows like Survivor, so he knows a thing or two about remote audio. Each DemerBox is completely designed and assembled in the USA. Purchase: $349 on Amazon.com.

Editorial products are independently selected. If you buy something from our links, PMC may earn a commission.