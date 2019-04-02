The Best Fan Merch for Ariana Grande Fans

Ariana Grande is rolling through the country this spring on her highly-anticipated Sweetener tour, which follows the success of her back-to-back Number One albums, Thank U, Next (released in February) and Sweetener, which topped the charts last August.

The tour — which kicked off March 19th in Albany, New York — will take the pop star through more than 40 cities across North America, before wrapping its first leg July 13th in Salt Lake City, Utah. From there, the “Break Up With Your Boyfriend” singer heads to Europe for a string of dates through October.

Whether you’re gearing up to see Grande on tour, or just expressing your fandom as an “Arianator,” we’ve found nine pieces of unofficial fan merch that celebrate the reigning pop princess in all her girly glory. From T-shirts to stickers to limited-edition vinyl, here’s what to get.

1. Sweetener T-Shirt

You’ll have passersby doing a double take at this graphic tee, inspired by the upside down cover of Grande’s last album. The unisex T-shirt is made from pre-shrunk 100% cotton and available in men’s sizes XS to 3XL. Purchase: $17.50 on HotTopic.com.

2. “Arimoji” Stickers

While you wait for the inevitable digital version of these Ariana-inspired emojis to come out, pick up a pack of these vinyl stickers from Redbubble. The stickers measure just under two inches each and are great for decorating your notebooks, windows, lockers, monitors and more. They’re removable and reusable too. Purchase: $3.35 on Redbubble.com.

3. Ariana Grande Prayer Candle

All hail the patron saint of girls and gays with this Ariana-themed prayer candle. The 14 oz. votive candle is hand-poured into a glass jar, and finished with a wrap-around vinyl label. Purchase: $22.95 on Amazon.com.

4. “Thank You” Cards

Say “thank you… next” with these printed cards from Society6. Designed by font stylist “typutopia,” these stationery cards measure 5-inch-by-7-inch and are printed on thick, white and pink card stock. The cards are intentionally left blank inside so you can write your most creative kiss off message, before sealing it in the included envelopes and sending it off to your unsuspecting frenemy or ex. Purchase: $15.99 (set of 3) on Society6.com.

5. Ariana Grande T-Shirt

If you’ve graduated from Hot Topic, snag this Ariana-themed T-shirt from Topman instead. The front-facing print features Grande covering her mouth… because she just read the rave reviews for her new tour? Because she just got caught licking donuts? We’re not sure, but the print’s pretty cool. Purchase: $35 on Topman.com.

6. CelebriDucks Aviary Grande Dangerous Duck Toy

Apparently “CelebriDucks” are a thing, and this version features is a fowl take on Grande’s masked look from her Dangerous Woman album cover and tour of the same name. Measuring 3 ½-inches wide, 3 ½-inches long and 4-inches high, this collectible actually floats in the bath, though it sits just as nicely on your desk or shelf as a cute collectible too. Purchase: $13.95 on Amazon.com.

7. “Thank U, Next” Shopping Tote

Grande’s catchphrase gets the iconic grocery store font treatment on this poplin shopping tote. Available in three sizes, the bags are all hand-sewn in the U.S., with a premium, canvas-like material and durable cotton strap. Great for the beach, school, work or you know, actual grocery shopping. Purchase: $24.99 on Society6.com.

8. “Thank U, Next” Clear Vinyl

A Target exclusive, this collectible disc features Grande’s hit album in a limited-edition clear vinyl pressing. Originally only released on CD and as a digital download, this is a chance for both fans and collectors to snag the album in LP form. Purchase: $24.99 on Target.com.

9. Holographic Fanny Pack

Grande tweeted in February for fans to carry all their stuff in clear bags to her concert dates, following security measures put in place after the tragic Manchester Arena bombing at her U.K. concert in 2017. While this isn’t an official (or even unofficial) piece of Ariana Grande merch, we like this holographic fanny pack, which takes one of Grande’s favorite carry-all silhouettes and gives it a subtle sheen. The fanny pack is approved to take into stadiums and venues with you, whether you’re catching Grande on tour, or heading to another concert or sporting event. The bag measures 12-inches across, with two interior pockets, a large zippered opening, and an adjustable shoulder/waist strap. Purchase: $11.99 on Amazon.com.

