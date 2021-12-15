 Podcast: 2021's Best Albums, From Olivia Rodrigo to Rauw Alejandro - Rolling Stone
Rolling Stone

From Olivia Rodrigo to Rauw Alejandro, Inside Our Picks for 2021’s Best Albums

Genre-spanning discussion is featured on the latest Rolling Stone Music Now podcast

Brian Hiatt

On the new episode of our Rolling Stone Music Now podcast, Mankaprr Conteh, Julyssa Lopez, and Rob Sheffield join host Brian Hiatt to break down Rolling Stone‘s list of 2021’s best albums — as well to make the case for their personal favorites.

The genre-spanning discussion ranges from Adele to Lucy Dacus, from Tems to Lil Nas X, from Snail Mail to Jazmine Sullivan. To hear the entire episode, press play above, or listen on Apple Podcasts or Spotify

