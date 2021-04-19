 Bob Weir Teams Up With Bert Keely to Cover John Lennon's 'Imagine' - Rolling Stone
×
×

Rolling Stone

Send a Tip
Read Next Is Snoop Dogg’s Triller Fight Club the New Wave of Sports Entertainment?
Home Music Music News

Bob Weir Teams Up With Bert Keely to Cover John Lennon’s ‘Imagine’

Track is off Keely’s upcoming box set Circle Back!

By
Angie Martoccio

Associate Editor

Angie Martoccio's Most Recent Stories

View All

Bob Weir and the Flying Other Brothers’ Bert Keely joined together for a cover of John Lennon’s “Imagine.”

The duo recorded the Lennon classic following the death of Richard Newton, their friend and Dean of UC Berkeley’s School of Electrical Engineering. The delicate rendition features Weir on vocals and guitar while Keely supplies bass and harmony.

The “Imagine” cover is off Keely’s upcoming box set Circle Back! out June 4th. The retrospective collection contains the LPs Skywriting, Bert’s Brew, and Alive and Grateful. In addition to “Imagine,” Weir also appears on a 28-minute version of “Jack Straw” > Playin’ in the Band” > “Queen Jane Approximately.”

Keely will celebrate the release of Circle Back! with a virtual event on May 19th. The Backstage Hang kicks off at 9:30 p.m. ET and features the Flying Other Brothers discussing their career. Proceeds will be donated to the National Independent Venues Association.

Following the cancellation of his tour with the Wolf Bros last year, Weir has performed several livestream shows in quarantine, including a Chinese New Year concert followed by a show on St. Patrick’s Day. He kicked off 2021 by performing a charity show alongside John Oates, Dave Grohl, Sammy Hagar, and others.

In This Article: Bob Weir

Newswire

Powered by
Rolling Stone
Subscribe Now 1350: John David Washington
PMC

© 2021 Penske Media Corporation

ad
Arrow Created with Sketch. Calendar Created with Sketch. Path Created with Sketch. Shape Created with Sketch. Plus Created with Sketch. minus Created with Sketch.