 Motown's Berry Gordy Shares Tribute to Supremes' Mary Wilson - Rolling Stone
×
×

Rolling Stone

Send a Tip
Read Next Casely Launches 'Buy One, Get One' Deal for Limited-Edition Grateful Dead Phone Cases
Home Music Music News

Berry Gordy Remembers Mary Wilson: ‘She Was a Trailblazer, a Diva’

“She was quite a star in her own right,” says Motown label boss after death of Supremes singer

By
Jon Blistein

Reporter

Jon Blistein's Most Recent Stories

View All
Founder of the Motown record label Berry Gordy and singer from The Supremes Mary Wilson arrive for the Ryan Gordy Foundation 60 Years of Motown Celebration at the Waldorf Astoria in Beverly Hills on November 11, 2019. (Photo by Mark RALSTON / AFP) (Photo by MARK RALSTON/AFP via Getty Images)

Founder of the Motown record label Berry Gordy and singer from The Supremes Mary Wilson arrive for the Ryan Gordy Foundation 60 Years of Motown Celebration at the Waldorf Astoria in Beverly Hills on November 11, 2019.

Mark Ralston/AFP via Getty Images

Motown founder Berry Gordy remembered Mary Wilson as “a trailblazer” and “a diva” in a tribute following the Supremes singer’s death Monday at the age of 76.

“I was extremely shocked and saddened to hear of the passing of a major member of the Motown family, Mary Wilson of the Supremes,” Gordy said in a statement. “The Supremes were always known as the ‘sweethearts of Motown.’ Mary, along with Diana Ross and Florence Ballard, came to Motown in the early Sixties. After an unprecedented string of number one hits, television and nightclub bookings, they opened doors for themselves, the other Motown acts, and many, many others.”

He continued: “I was always proud of Mary. She was quite a star in her own right and over the years continued to work hard to boost the legacy of the Supremes. Mary Wilson was extremely special to me. She was a trailblazer, a diva, and will be deeply missed.”

Wilson died at her home in Henderson, Nevada; a cause of death was not immediately revealed. The Supremes were one of Motown’s foundational acts and Wilson appeared on all 12 of the group’s Number One pop hits from 1964 to 1969, a list that includes classics like “Where Did Our Love Go,” “Baby Love,” “Stop! In the Name of Love,” “You Can’t Hurry Love,” and “Love Child.”

A publicist for Wilson said funeral services for Wilson would be private due to Covid-19, but a public memorial will be held later this year.

In This Article: Berry Gordy, Berry Gordy Jr., The Supremes

Newswire

Powered by
Rolling Stone
Subscribe Now 1348: Dua Lipa
PMC

© 2021 Penske Media Corporation

ad
Arrow Created with Sketch. Calendar Created with Sketch. Path Created with Sketch. Shape Created with Sketch. Plus Created with Sketch. minus Created with Sketch.