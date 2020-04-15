 Bernie Sanders, Cardi B Reunite to Discuss Coronavirus, Joe Biden - Rolling Stone
Bernie Sanders, Cardi B Reunite to Discuss Coronavirus, Joe Biden

“Nobody is going to turn on a switch and America returns to where it was,” Sanders said of the coronavirus pandemic

Brittany Spanos

Cardi B invited Sen. Bernie Sanders to join her on Instagram Live for a discussion about the coronavirus pandemic and voting for Joe Biden in the 2020 election. Sanders suspended his campaign for the Democratic nomination last week and endorsed Biden on Monday.

Cardi B and Sanders’ conversation was simultaneously livestreamed on Sanders’ official YouTube page. In the video (conversation begins around the 37:00 mark), the Grammy winner lovingly roasts the senator’s quarantine nails before noting that she has to do more research on Biden now that Sanders has officially endorsed him. The pair then had a serious discussion about the coronavirus pandemic and when Sanders thinks the United States can open again. 

“Nobody knows exactly, but it will probably be at different times in different places in the country,” he commented. “It will not be all at once. Nobody is going to turn on a switch and America returns to where it was.” 

Cardi B went on to discuss Sanders’ endorsement of Biden. “The youth don’t really rock with Joe Biden because he’s conservative,” she said, before acknowledging she did think former President Barack Obama was smart to chose Biden as his VP to help secure more conservative voters. When explaining his endorsement, Sanders noted that at the beginning of his campaign he promised to endorse whoever won the Democratic nomination because “Donald Trump is the most dangerous president in the modern history of America.” He added that he’s working with Biden to help him become a more progressive candidate on issues like raising the minimum wage, canceling student debt, and criminal justice and immigration reform. 

 

