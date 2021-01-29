Benny Blanco, Marshmello, Vance Joy Make Friends With a Monster in New ‘You’ Video

Benny Blanco, Marshmello, and Vance Joy have released a new song, “You,” and an incredibly endearing video to accompany the track.

“You” is a sweet and uplifting bit of pop-rock that finds Joy crooning over Blanco and Marshmello’s horn-inflected production, “When the night is over out of all the places I could choose/I go to you, only you/Feel you just below the surface, darling/All I wanna do is go to you.”

The track is the perfect accompaniment to the claymation video, directed by William Child. In it, Blanco, Marshmello, and Joy are enjoying an afternoon cookout when a big green monster suddenly appears and kidnaps Marshmello and Joy. Blanco tracks down his friends and the culprit, but just when he’s about to confront the monster with a skewer, he offers a hug instead. The rest of the video finds the unlikely quartet cracking open a few cold ones, going to the movies, rolling some joints in a hot tub, and finishing the evening with a couple games of pool.

“I’ve been friends with both Vance and Marshmello for a long time and it was just the right time for us to make a record together,” Blanco said in a statement. “This song makes me feel warm and fuzzy inside and I hope everyone else gets the same feeling when they listen.”

“You” follows Blanco’s 2020 hit, “Lonely,” with Justin Bieber, as well as his collaboration with Juice WRLD, “Real Shit.” Marshmello, meanwhile, is reportedly prepping his new album, while Joy’s most recent LP, Nation of Two, arrived in 2018.