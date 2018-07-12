Hear Benny Blanco, Halsey, Khalid Team for Bittersweet ‘Eastside’

Producer Benny Blanco enlisted Halsey and Khalid for the bittersweet new love song, “Eastside.”

“Eastside” is built around the hazy pluck of a guitar. Khalid and Halsey trade verses about how young love morphs into the malaise of adulthood. “My love is yours if you’re willing to take it,” they sing, “Give me your heart cause I ain’t gonna break it/ So come away, starting today/ Start a new life, together in a different place.”

In an interview with Zane Lowe, Blanco noted that “Eastside” came together with the help of several other artists and songwriters, including Ed Sheeran and Cashmere Cat. “This is how I work on records,” Blanco said.

“I’m not a part of this like old school, like, one person does this. If I have a homie over, and they’re listening to the song and they’re like, ‘Oh, I got a guitar lick for that,’ or ‘Let me throw some drums on that,’ ‘Let me let me do this’… For me, it’s just the way music comes together. It doesn’t have to be like a job. It is supposed to be fun. If we wanted jobs, we would’ve taken nine to fives, behind desks.”

Blanco has been busy with a variety of projects this year, notably collaborating on several of Kanye West’s Wyoming albums, including the rapper’s solo record, ye, his Kid Cudi collaboration Kids See Ghosts and Nas’ Nasir. He’s also worked with Cardi B, Tory Lane, Juice WRLD and Keith Urban.