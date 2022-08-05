Benny Blanco Taps BTS, Snoop Dogg for ‘Bad Decisions’

Benny Blanco has enlisted Snoop Dogg, and BTS members Jin, Jimin, V and Jung Kook for his new single “Bad Decisions.” The single will appear on the producer’s upcoming third album, which is expected later this year.

Despite the title implying unwelcome choices, the song is a euphoric, flirty dance track with the artists declaring they wan to be with the one they desire “all of the time.” And as Snoop explains on his verse “it’s bad meaning bad, like bad meaning good.”

In the Ben Sinclair-directed video

The BTS members deliver the song’s soaring hook: “If you want my love/Come a little bit closer/Don’t make me wait/Let’s make some bad decisions/I want you, oh baby, all of the time/So give me all your kisses/I want you Monday, Tuesday, Wednesday, baby, every night.”

Snoop’s lines are punctuated with BTS’ buoyant “Oh yeah” refrains. “Everybody see me looking fly (oh yeah)/And I think I know the reason why (oh yeah),” he raps. “‘Cause I got you right here by my side/oh yeah and I can’t let you just walk away, If I ain’t with you I’m not OK.”

While “Bad Decisions” is the first time Snoop, Jin, Jimin, V and Jung Kook have all teamed up with Blanco, it’s the second time Blanco and BTS have collaborated. Earlier in the year, he mashed up remixes of the group’s “Fake Love,” “Life Goes On,” and “Blood Sweat and Tears.”