Song You Need to Know: Benee, ‘Supalonely’

Benee may have written “Supalonely” about a toxic relationship, but it’s evolved into a perfect alt-pop quarantine anthem. The 20-year-old New Zealander, real name Stella Rose Bennett, dropped the track late last year; last month, it caught fire on TikTok, comforting those in lockdown with its lyrics about isolation.

“I know I fucked up, I’m just a loser/Shouldn’t be with ya, guess I’m a quitter,” she sings in the opening lines. “While you’re out there drinking, I’m just here thinking/’Bout where I should’ve been.” The highlight of the track is Benee’s throaty groan over the sound of glass clinking together, before diving straight into the irresistible chorus: “I been lonely/Mm, aah, yeah.” Isn’t that how we all feel right now?

Benee is one of a few artists — like Doja Cat and Dua Lipa — who’ve been digging into Seventies-tinted music trends with lo-fi disco beats lately. Her kind pairs particularly well with the 1975’s “If You’re Too Shy (Let Me Know).”

Elton John is among the people who’s caught on to her surprisingly upbeat track, praising Benee as the “next global smash.” The song landed at Number One on Rolling Stone’s Trending 25 Chart in early March and peaked on the RS 100 at Number 41. It’s a strong start for Benee’s career, making her an artist for pop fans to keep an eye on — while keeping “Supalonely” on loop.

Find a playlist of all of our recent Songs You Need to Know selections on Spotify.