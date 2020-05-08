Ben Platt Drops Finneas-Produced Tear-Jerker ‘So Will I’

Ben Platt has revealed a powerful new ballad from the deluxe edition of his debut album Sing to Me Instead. Grammy Award winner Finneas produced the song.

On “So Will I,” Platt offers words of comfort to a friend or partner who worries about the uncertainty of the future. “The world will always be there/And so will I,” he sings on the moving, inspiring chorus. The song builds up to several booming runs from Platt.

“I wrote this song at the start of quarantine. I had the idea for it while I was isolated and knew I wanted to write something that could speak to the moment and bring some comfort, but also a song that could have a life far beyond this time,” Platt says. He wrote the song with his collaborator Michael Pollack over FaceTime, a first for the artist. “When we finished and saw we had something very special, I brought it immediately to Finneas and asked if he might be willing to produce. I knew that not only would he have the musical fortitude to play all the instruments and produce the entire track on his own in isolation, but also that his emotional intelligence would be a perfect match for the song. He elevated it and lifted it without overpowering the lyric and the storytelling. He’s magic.”

Finneas adds that he “instantly” connected with the track. “I think the sentiment is one I needed to hear and I imagine it will bring comfort to many others as well,” he adds.

The deluxe edition of Sing to Me Instead will be released on May 20th. That same day, Ben Platt Live From Radio City Music Hall will premiere on Netflix. In June, Season Two of his show The Politician will also premiere on the streaming platform.