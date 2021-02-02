 Ben Howard Drops Nautical New Single 'Crowhurst's Meme': Listen - Rolling Stone
×
×

Rolling Stone

Send a Tip
Read Next Flashback: The Killers Play 'All These Things That I've Done' at the Royal Albert Hall
Home Music Music News

Ben Howard Drops Nautical New Single ‘Crowhurst’s Meme’

Track is off upcoming LP Collections from the Whiteout

By
Angie Martoccio

Staff Writer

Angie Martoccio's Most Recent Stories

View All

Ben Howard has dropped “Crowhurst’s Meme,” the second single from his upcoming album Collections From the Whiteout, out March 26th via Republic Records.

Featuring Yussef Dayes, the song is accompanied by a video that portrays distorted images of Howard in a field as the track ebbs and flows with chaotic synths. “Saccharine party baby/Laughing and ha horrah!” he sings. “Well, what’s a riverbed sleep?/Coveting, cheating.”

“Crowhurst’s Meme” is about Donald Crowhurst, a British businessman who died at sea in 1969. “This song was firstly inspired by a wonky synth guitar part that I had which had a kind of seasick quality to it, which in my head had a tenuous link to the Donald Crowhurst story — the famous tale of the amateur British sailor who died whilst sailing around the world,” Howard said in a statement. “These two things seemed to marry and so it became a sort of exploration of the undocumented universal side of the story.”

“Crowhurst’s Meme” follows the lead single “What a Day.Collections From the Whiteout, his fourth LP, was co-produced by the National’s Aaron Dessner. It’s currently available for preorder now.

In This Article: Ben Howard

Newswire

Powered by
Rolling Stone
Subscribe Now 1348: Dua Lipa
PMC

© 2021 Penske Media Corporation

ad
Arrow Created with Sketch. Calendar Created with Sketch. Path Created with Sketch. Shape Created with Sketch. Plus Created with Sketch. minus Created with Sketch.