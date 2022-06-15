 Ben Harper Tackles Slavery's Old Wounds on 'We Need to Talk About' - Rolling Stone
×
×

Rolling Stone

Send a Tip
Read Next Santigold Steps Into Her Own Power on New Song 'Ain't Ready'
Home Music Music News

Ben Harper Scrutinizes Slavery’s Long-Lasting Wounds on ‘We Need to Talk About It’

Track will appear on the musician’s new album, Bloodline Maintenance, out this summer

By
Jon Blistein

Reporter

Jon Blistein's Most Recent Stories

View All

Ben Harper bluntly addresses the deep-seated and longstanding wounds of slavery on his new song, “We Need to Talk About It.” The track will appear on Harper’s next album, Bloodline Maintenance, set to arrive July 22 via Chrysalis Records.

“We Need to Talk About It” boasts a potent blend of gospel, funk, and blues, with Harper singing back-and-forth with a choir over a steady groove of rumbling percussion and wobbling guitar licks. Towards the end of the song, Harper’s clear-eyed lyrics — “How does a ghost forgive… How are we supposed to live/With 12 million taken/Not one single reparation” — are punctuated with a fierce reply from the choir: “We need to talk about it.” 

Related Stories

Harry Styles Brings the Pop to UBS Arena for 'One Night Only' Show
Watch Eric Burdon Team Up With Hey, King to Recreate the Animals' 'We Gotta Get Out of This Place'

Related Stories

elvis presley
Elvis Presley: His 10 Best Country Songs
Flashback: Tina Turner Covers Dolly Parton, Kris Kristofferson on Debut Solo Album

“Silence and stillness are the enemy of progress. Racial inequity in America is not an accident, but by design and it’s time for an honest and historically holistic reconstruction of the way we approach race and racial diversity in America,” Harper tells Rolling Stone, noting the song’s arrival ahead of Juneteenth. “This is the moment. If we are to sincerely celebrate Juneteenth at its core definition, which is ending slavery, we must level the playing field once and for all, starting with eradicating black student debt along with a separate black interest rate and tax bracket.”

“We Need to Talk About It” is the first offering from Bloodline Maintenance, which will follow Harper’s 2020 solo lap steel album, Winter Is For Lovers. In the years since that LP, he’s released a handful of singles, including “If Ever,” “Spin It Faster,” and “He Was a Friend of Mine,” the latter featuring singer-songwriter Tom Freund.

On top of prepping Bloodline Maintenance, Harper has a busy year of touring ahead of him, with dates scheduled throughout Europe in July and August. In September, he’ll play a handful of West Coast shows before opening up for Harry Styles during his lengthy residency at the Kia Forum in Los Angeles, Oct. 23 through Nov. 15.

In This Article: Ben Harper

Newswire

Powered by
Rolling Stone
Subscribe Now 1364: Megan Thee Stallion Will Not Back Down
PMC

Rolling Stone is a part of Penske Media Corporation. © 2022 Rolling Stone, LLC. All Rights Reserved.

ad
Arrow Created with Sketch. Calendar Created with Sketch. Path Created with Sketch. Shape Created with Sketch. Plus Created with Sketch. minus Created with Sketch.