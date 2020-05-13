 Ben Harper Wrestles Loneliness on New Song 'Don't Let Me Disappear' - Rolling Stone
×
Rolling Stone
Send Us a Tip
Subscribe 1338: Greta’s World | Special Climate Crisis Issue
Read Next Ben Harper Wrestles Loneliness on New Song 'Don’t Let Me Disappear' Send Us a Tip Subscribe
Home Music Music News

Ben Harper Wrestles Loneliness on New Song ‘Don’t Let Me Disappear’

Rocker also shares video for first new single in nearly a year

By

Reporter

Daniel Kreps's Most Recent Stories

View All

Ben Harper has shared the video for his latest single “Don’t Let Me Disappear,” the rocker’s first new song in nearly a year.

“‘Don’t Let Me Disappear’ is about the fine line between loneliness, isolation and invisibility, to where you can’t seem to find a way not to be hiding in plain sight,” Harper said of the song in a statement.

Like Harper’s 2019 one-off single “Uneven Days,” his latest single is accompanied by a video co-directed Kristin Sudeikis and Gabriel Judet-Weinshel that juxtaposes Harper’s performance of the song with black-and-white footage of two modern dancers moving in sync with music.

It’s unclear when Harper wrote and recorded “Don’t Let Me Disappear,” but its lyrics seem to mirror the anxiety and loneliness of the age of COVID-19.

“Been so long since it felt easy/Been too long since anyone could reach me/It’s slipping away,” Harper sings, his acoustic guitar backed by mournful strings. “Don’t let me disappear.”

Harper and his Innocent Criminals last released Call It What It Is in 2016. The guitarist and bluesmen Charlie Musselwhite teamed up for No Mercy in This Land in 2018, while Harper also served as Mavis Staples’ main collaborator on the soul legend’s 2019 LP We Get By. “Uneven Days” arrived in July 2019.

Popular on Rolling Stone

In This Article: Ben Harper

Newswire

Powered by
Rolling Stone
Subscribe Now 1338: Greta’s World | Special Climate Crisis Issue
PMC

© 2020 Penske Media Corporation

ad
Arrow Created with Sketch. Calendar Created with Sketch. Path Created with Sketch. Shape Created with Sketch. Plus Created with Sketch. minus Created with Sketch.