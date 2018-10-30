Ben Gibbard, Craig Finn To Play Benefit Gig In Memory of Scott Hutchison

Five months after Frightened Rabbit frontman Scott Hutchison took his own life after a long battle with depression, friends of the late Scottish singer are coming together to play a special concert to benefit the newly-formed Scott Hutchison Fund. Tiny Changes: A Celebration Of the Songs of Scott Hutchison will take place December 5th at New York’s Rough Trade NYC and feature performances by Julien Baker, The National’s Aaron Dessner, Kevin Devine, the Hold Steady’s Craig Finn, and Death Cab For Cutie’s Ben Gibbard. Tickets go on sale this Friday, November 2nd. Click here for more information.

“The Scott Hutchison Fund has been set up in memory of our beloved Scott,” reads a statement by Scott’s brother Grant Hutchison. “It will form the basis for a Mental Health Charity to be set up fully in the coming months. We hope to be able to help others the way Scott did with kindness, empathy and hope.”

Frightened Rabbit signed to Atlantic in 2010 after their first three albums earned them buzz all over their native Scotland. Their most recent album, Painting of a Panic Attack, came out in April of 2016. A little over two years later, Hutchison was reported missing. “Be so good to everyone you love,” he wrote on Twitter. “It’s not a given. I’m so annoyed that it’s not. I didn’t live by that standard and it kills me. Please, hug your loved ones.” His body was discovered near the banks of the Firth of Forth.