Ben Folds, Violent Femmes Line Up Joint Summer Tour

Ben Folds and Violent Femmes announced a co-headlining summer tour. The 14-date U.S. trek launches July 28th in Uncasville, Connecticut and concludes August 16th in Kansas City, Missouri.

An artist pre-sale begins Tuesday, March 5th at 10 a.m. local time. General public tickets for most shows go on sale Friday, March 8th at 10 a.m. local time. (The Kansas City, Missouri date goes on sale Monday, March 11th at 10 a.m. CT.) VIP packages will include a pre-show meet-and-greet with Folds, in addition to a signed copy and excerpt readings of his upcoming memoir, A Dream About Lightning Bugs: A Life of Music and Cheap Lessons.

After releasing his third solo LP, Way to Normal, in 2008, Folds went on to reform his alt-rock trio Ben Folds Five and record 2012’s The Sound of the Life of the Mind. The singer-songwriter, who toured in 2018 with Cake, recently satirized President Trump on his solo cut “Mister Peepers.”

The Violent Femmes, who will join Los Angeles punk act X for a joint trek in May, released their ninth album, We Can Do Anything, in 2016.

Ben Folds/Violent Femmes Tour Dates

July 28 – Uncasville, CT @ Mohegan Sun Arena

July 30 – Washington, DC @ The Anthem

August 1 – New York, NY @ The Rooftop at Pier 17

August 2 – Asbury Park, NJ @ Stone Pony Summer Stage

August 3 – Boston, MA @ Rockland Trust Bank Pavilion

August 4 – East Providence, RI @ Bold Point Park

August 6 – Pittsburgh, PA @ Stage AE Outdoors

August 8 – Charlotte, NC @ Charlotte Metro Credit Union Amphitheatre

August 9 – Nashville, TN @ Ascend Amphitheater\

August 10 – Indianapolis, IN @ Farm Bureau Insurance Lawn at White River State Park

August 11 – Detroit, MI @ Meadow Brook Amphitheatre

August 14 – Minneapolis, MN @ Surly Brewing Company

August 15 – Des Moines, IA @ Water Works Park Amphitheater

August 16 – Kansas City, MO @ Starlight Theatre