Ben Folds, Cake Plot Joint U.S. Summer Tour

Ben Folds and Cake will unite this summer for a co-headlining U.S. tour. The 11-date trek, which follows a joint run of 2018 dates, kicks off September 5th in Bonner, Montana and wraps September 19th in Grand Prairie, Texas. Tickets go on sale Friday, April 19th. Additional details are available at the Cake and Ben Folds websites.

“Cake are masters, and they happen to be my friends,” Folds said in a statement. “So, yes, let’s do this!”

“We had so much fun with Ben last summer that we decided to do it again, this time in the west,” said Cake frontman John McRea. Multi-instrumentalist Vince DiFiore added, “Last year we had the great honor to tour with Ben, who inspired us with incredible musicianship and memorable songs. It was sad to end that tour, so now a great thrill to be anticipating another with the actual artistic advisor to the National Symphony Orchestra.”

Folds’ summer itinerary also includes a string of dates with Violent Femmes and the July 30th release of his upcoming memoir, A Dream About Lightning Bugs – A Life Of Music And Cheap Lessons. Before each date of the Cake tour, the singer-songwriter will host VIP events where he’ll sign copies, conduct a masterclass and host a Q&A.

Ben Folds/Cake 2019 Tour Dates

September 5 – Bonner, MT @ KettleHouse Amphitheater

September 6 – Redmond, WA @ Marymoor Park

September 7 – Troutdale, OR @ McMenamins Edgefield Amphitheater

September 8 – Nampa, ID @ Idaho Center Amphitheater

September 10 – Las Vegas, NV @ The Joint/Hard Rock Hotel & Casino

September 11 – Sacramento, CA @ Golden 1 Center

September 13 – Mountain View, CA @ Shoreline Amphitheatre

September 14 – Irvine, CA @ FivePoint Amphitheatre

September 15 – Los Angeles, CA @ Greek Theatre

September 18 – Austin, TX @ Austin360 Amphitheater

September 19 – Grand Prairie, TX @ The Theatre at Grand Prairie