Hear Belly Team Up With The Weeknd, Young Thug on ‘Better Believe’

Belly has dropped a new song, “Better Believe,” featuring appearances from The Weeknd and Young Thug. The track is accompanied by a glossy, action-packed music video directed by Christian Breslauer.

“Better Believe” will appear on Belly’s forthcoming album See You Next Wednesday, which slated for release this summer via Roc Nation / XO Records. The video for the track is part one of two, with the second half expected in the coming weeks.

Young Thug recently appeared on Doja Cat’s new album, Planet Her, which dropped in June. The rapper joined for a track called “Pay Day.” He also also been added to the lineup for Jay-Z Made In America festival, set for Labor Day Weekend — Saturday, September 4th and Sunday, September 5th — at Philadelphia’s Benjamin Franklin Parkway.

The Weeknd is also set to play Made In America, and recently announced plans to develope a new HBO series alongside Euphoria creator Sam Levinson. The singer, also known as Abel Tesfaye, will star in, co-write, and executive-produce the show.