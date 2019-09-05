Hear Belle and Sebastian’s Consoling New Single ‘This Letter’

Belle and Sebastian released a soothing new single from Days of Bagnold Summer, the soundtrack to the upcoming film of the same name directed by actor-comedian Simon Bird. The score will be released on September 13th via Matador Records.

The bossa nova lullaby opens with acoustic guitar, as frontman Stuart Murdoch gently says, “Now I know this letter is right out of the blue.” A trumpet begins to play as he begs the question: “How can this be done, how can I make it through? Teenage dreams do never what they’re meant to do.”

The film — a coming-of-age story about a teenager and his mother — marks Bird’s directorial debut and stars Monica Dolan, Earl Cave, and Rob Brydon. The soundtrack is comprised of 11 new Belle and Sebastian tracks and includes deep cuts like “Get Me Away From Here, I’m Dying” from 1996’s If You’re Feeling Sinister, as well as “I Know Where the Summer Goes,” from the 1998 This Is Just a Modern Rock Song EP, and the incredibly rare “Safety Valve.”

Belle and Sebastian just wrapped up a summer tour. They’re currently scheduled to tour in Europe this summer, including a headlining slot at Pitchfork Music Festival in Paris.

Days of Bagnold Summer Tracklist

1. Sister Buddha (Intro)

2. I Know Where The Summer Goes

3. Did The Day Go Just Like You Wanted?

4. Jill Pole

5. I’ll Keep It Inside

6. Safety Valve

7. The Colour’s Gonna Run

8. Another Day, Another Night

9. Get Me Away From Here I’m Dying

10. Wait And See What The Day Holds

11. Sister Buddha

12. This Letter

13. We Were Never Glorious