Watch Belle and Sebastian’s Tender New ‘This Letter’ Video

Belle and Sebastian reflect on a past relationship in the new video for “This Letter.” The song appears on the band’s recently-released score for Days of The Bagnold Summer, which serves as the soundtrack for the film of the same name.

Frontman Stuart Murdoch-directed the clip, which opens with a meta shot of the band filming the video for “This Letter,” before cutting to the three members of Glasgow group Wet Look working behind-the-scenes on the shoot. The trio are seen resting between takes as the opening acoustic guitar melody plays, but soon they leave the original shoot and begin filming each other with a Super 8 camera as they enact some of the lines from the bittersweet song.

“It’s like a fountain every time I think of you/Turning on the prose that would encircle you,” Murdoch sings as the titular letter is revealed, read and contemplated in the visual. “Though I messed it up, I figured that I might/See you true and clearly in another life.”

The clip captures the wistful sentiment of the song, but also displays hope as the women slowly sway and dance to the lyrics in different locales and find comfort in each other’s friendship.

This fall, Belle and Sebastian embark on a European tour, which includes several stops in France, Spain and a date in Portugal.