Belle and Sebastian to Score New Film ‘Days of the Bagnold Summer’

Scottish indie pop group Belle and Sebastian have been tapped to score the forthcoming film, Days of the Bagnold Summer. Directed by actor-comedian Simon Bird, Days of the Bagnold Summer wrapped shooting last week and is slated to be released in the UK next year.

Bird, who stars in the hit comedy franchise The Inbetweeners, makes his directorial debut with the comedic coming-of age film. Belle and Sebastian will pen the original soundtrack for the comedy, which is based on Joff Winterhart’s 2012 graphic novel of the same name. In the film, Earl Cave stars as a heavy metal-loving teenager, whose summer holiday plans fall apart last-minute. Ultimately, this means he will have to spend his entire summer with the person who annoys him most: his mother (portrayed by Monica Dolan). The film also stars Rob Brydon, Tamsin Greig and Alice Lowe.

In February, Belle and Sebastian released How to Solve Our Human Problems, which combines material that originally appeared on three EPs. The band is planning to host its first Boaty Weekender cruise, which is billed as the “first seaborne European music festival,” next summer.