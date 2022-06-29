 Bella Poarch Teases Horror-Filled Video for Next Single 'Dolls' - Rolling Stone
Bella Poarch Teases Horror-Filled Video for Next Single ‘Dolls’

Singer first shared that the teaser was on its way on Tuesday, posting a photo of herself posing with a mannequin head

Guest at Rolling Stone Creators Issue Launch Event presented by Meta held at the Hearst Estate on May 12th, 2022 in Los Angeles, California.Guest at Rolling Stone Creators Issue Launch Event presented by Meta held at the Hearst Estate on May 12th, 2022 in Los Angeles, California.

Bella Poarch at Rolling Stone Creators Issue Launch Event presented by Meta held at the Hearst Estate on May 12th, 2022 in Los Angeles, California.

Renae Wootson for Rolling Stone

(Scary) doll behavior! New music from TikTok queen Bella Poarch is on the way. On Wednesday, she teased the release of a horror-filled video for her next single, “Dolls,” out July 15.

Sporting her hair in her signature pig tails, the musician is seen as holding what appears to be a dead friend in her arms while standing in front of an apocalyptic backdrop.

The camera then zooms out as she lets out a pain-filled scream before a masked human is seen watching Poarch on some screens (à la Squid Games) the entire time.

Poarch first shared that the teaser was on its way on Tuesday, posting a photo of herself posing with a mannequin head.

The release of “Dolls” will follow last year’s “Build a Bitch” and her track “Inferno” alongside Sub Urban.

In a recent profile, Rolling Stone‘s Brittany Spanos described her new music as “Melanie Martinez-inspired, haunted doll-core, full of eerie tinkering noises that add an edge to her sweet, soft vocals.”

“Looking at Beyoncé, she sang songs to uplift other people,” Poarch told Rolling Stone. “Now, that’s what I want to do.”

