Hack A Bitch: Bella Poarch Claims Trolls Are to Blame for Anti-Cardi B Tweets

On her breakout single “Build a Bitch,” Bella Poarch admitted she’s “filled with flaws and attitude” — but on Friday, the singer’s account began spewing hate-filled tweets aimed at rapper Cardi B that were suspiciously off-brand for the TikTok star turned pop phenom.

The offending tweets, which have since been deleted, contained all the hallmarks of garden-variety toxic stan Twitter posts: egregious overuse of emojis, pitting Cardi B against fellow rapper Nicki Minaj, and making threats to post revenge porn.

“I just woke up to this mess an hour ago and I’ve been working with Twitter to get back into my account,” Poarch tweeted later that evening. “Someone hacked me while I was asleep but everything’s okay now. And I’m so sorry to @iamcardib for the dumb shit that was tweeted.”

The drama began earlier in the day when Poarch’s official account replied to a Pop Crave tweet promoting her debut EP Dolls, which was released Friday, stating it was “better than any cardi album.” Almost immediately, however, the hacker shifted into posting pro-Cardi content, suggesting that the troll was, in fact, a Cardi B stan hoping to encourage other fans of the “WAP” rapper to attack Poarch. Among the offending posts was a poll asking users if they were “Team Nicki” or “Team Cardi,” as well as a tweet that merely read “pigtail ass bitch” — a supposed reference to Poarch’s signature anime-inspired hairstyle.

Unfortunately, Cardi B fell for the troll bait, responding to the hacker’s tweets by going on the defensive against the 25-year-old viral sensation. “Haha,” the “Bodak Yellow” hitmaker wrote, sharing a screenshot of a DM purportedly sent by Poarch which reads, “Hiiii Im a huge fan of ur music,” accompanied by two playful emojis.

Cardi’s clapbacks didn’t stop there. The 29-year-old Grammy Award-winner continued to respond to fans who’d alerted her to the offending tweets. “Everybody can jokey joke but I can’t,” she wrote, shortly following up with another response: “Not me defending myself O my GOD.”

Representatives for Poarch and Cardi B did not return Rolling Stone‘s request for comment, and a DM sent to Poarch’s Twitter account went unanswered as of press time.

Unfortunately, Cardi logged off Twitter Friday evening to board a flight, just several hours before Poarch had a chance to reveal she’d been hacked. Here’s hoping the two can eventually laugh off the incident — and that Poarch turns on two-factor authentication for her social media accounts.