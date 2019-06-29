Belgium Music Festival Draws Fyre Comparisons for Last-Minute Cancellation

Festivalgoers in Belgium just had their own Fyre Festival-like experience Friday as the country’s VestiVille was canceled at the last minute after thousands had already arrived.

Cardi B, A$AP Rocky, Future, Meek Mill, Migos and more were set to headline VestiVille this weekend in Lommel, Belgium when the festival was abruptly canceled Friday.

Earlier in the day, A$AP Rocky, Friday’s headliner, informed fans that he would not perform “due to security and infrastructure concerns.” “The promoters told me it would be handled but unfortunately for you and me they didn’t,” the rapper tweeted.

Soon after, after thousands of festivalgoers lined up outside the grounds and waited hours to enter, organizers announced that VestiVille would not proceed.

“Today at 5:00 PM the mayor of Lommel decided to not let Vestiville start. After consultation with the security services and ASAP Rocky’s security officer, it was decided that the safety of the artist and the public could not be guaranteed,” organizers said in a statement.

“Production and suppliers have given everything to make Vestiville possible. The campsite will remain open for the time being and an organized festival exit will be organized in consultation with the municipality.”

VestiVille added that they would “now consult with their official partners about a refund.”

Adding to the Fyre-esque similarities of VestiVille: Ja Rule, a Fyre organizer, was scheduled to perform at the Belgian fest. On Twitter, the rapper acknowledged what’s been dubbed “Fyre 2.0”:

Unlike Fyre Festival, the infamous “luxury music festival” where overmatched organizers lured concertgoers to an undeveloped site in the Bahamas, it appears that VestiVille would have taken place as scheduled if local government hadn’t stepped in due to safety concerns that ranged from cooling units in the first aid tent to unfinished elements on the grounds.

“I had no other choice”, Lommel Mayor Bob Nijs said (via VRT). “After taking soundings from security teams, the only conclusion was that the people’s safety couldn’t be guaranteed. It turned out the conditions had not been met. I don’t want to tell any parent tomorrow that we let the festival take place, but that something happened to their offspring at an unsafe event.”

VRT added that three organizers were apprehended by authorities on charges of fraud related to false invoices pertaining to the fest.