‘Game of Thrones” Ian Beattie Battles Man, Beast in Beirut’s ‘Landslide’ Video

Former Game of Throne‘s star Ian Beattie just can’t win in Beirut’s humorous new video for “Landslide.” The song will appear on Zach Condon and his group’s forthcoming fifth studio album, Gallipoli.

In the Eoin Glaister-directed clip, which was shot in Kazakhstan, Beattie’s character embodies the song’s resilient outlook, which juxtaposes the defeating feelings of a landslide while declaring “I can’t hold on” against uplifting harmonies and Condon’s plucky Farfisa organ melodies.

The new visual opens on an armored Beattie being dragged by a horse, who endlessly taunts him after he dusts himself off and tries to remount for a ride. However, it’s not just a beast that Beattie must battle. He soon encounters a dark figure above him on a cliff, who then challenges him to a duel. Once again, Beattie takes a knocking, but he gets back up. Later, it seems like his luck might turn as a magical key leads him to a woman chained to a tree. While the key indeed frees her, things don’t turn out quite how Beattie might have hoped.

“Landslide” follows the previously released “Gallipoli” title track. The album, which will be released on February 1st via 4AD, was recorded in New York, Berlin, Germany and in Puglia, Italy. Beirut head out on a headlining North American tour next month. It kicks off with two dates at New York’s Brooklyn Steel February 10th and 11th, with the North American leg wrapping at the Wiltern in Los Angeles, California, on March 5th.