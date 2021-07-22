 MTV Adapts Original 'Behind the Music' Episodes Into Podcast Series - Rolling Stone
×
×

Rolling Stone

Send a Tip
Home Music Music News

MTV Adapts Original ‘Behind the Music’ Episodes Into Podcast Series

Audio series will premiere simultaneously with rebooted Behind the Music television episodes

By

Staff Writer

Claire Shaffer's Most Recent Stories

View All
jennifer lopez behind the music

Jennifer Lopez in the trailer for 'Behind the Music' on Paramount+.

Paramount Plus/YouTube

iHeartRadio is launching Behind the Music, a new podcast that will adapt episodes from the original MTV/VH1 documentary series. The podcast’s premiere on July 29th coincides with the premiere of the rebooted Behind the Music television series on Paramount+.

Previously aired episodes for Dr. Dre, Madonna, Guns N’ Roses, 50 Cent, Courtney Love, AC/DC, and more will be adapted for audio, exploring their rise to fame and the challenges within their career through interviews, song clips, and archives.

New podcast episodes will drop weekly and will be available on the iHeartRadio app and other podcast streaming apps.

Meanwhile, the Behind the Music reboot series will feature new stories from Ricky MartinJennifer LopezBusta Rhymes, Duran DuranNew Kids on the Block, Bret Michaels, LL Cool JHuey Lewis, Busta Rhymes, and Fat Joe. The first season of the show will be released in two parts, with the two premiere episodes focusing on Martin and LL Cool J, respectively. All of the announced artists will be featured in the first half of the season except for Lopez, whose episode will air in the season’s second half alongside other music acts to be announced at a later date.

In This Article: 50 Cent, AC/DC, Behind the Music, Courtney Love, Dr. Dre, Guns N' Roses, Madonna

Newswire

Powered by
Rolling Stone
Subscribe Now 1353: Billie Eilish and the Pursuit of Happiness
PMC

© 2021 Penske Media Corporation

ad
Arrow Created with Sketch. Calendar Created with Sketch. Path Created with Sketch. Shape Created with Sketch. Plus Created with Sketch. minus Created with Sketch.