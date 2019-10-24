 ‘Beetlejuice’ Broadway Musical: Sophia Anne Caruso Sings ‘Mama Would’ – Rolling Stone
×
Rolling Stone
Send Us a Tip
Subscribe Subscribe 1332: Musicians on Musicians, Elton John & Lana Del Rey
Read Next Kanye Left His New Number on Drake's Porch. It's Unclear if Drake Updated His Contacts Send Us a Tip Subscribe
Home Music Music News

Sophia Anne Caruso Sings a Song Cut From ‘Beetlejuice’ Broadway Musical

Just in time for Halloween, the star who plays Lydia in the hit musical sings “Mamma Would” for fans

By

Digital Director

Jerry Portwood's Most Recent Stories

View All

Fans of the Netherworld showed up for “BeetlejuiceBlack & White Ball” hosted by TodayTix on Monday night in New York City to see actress Sophia Anne Caruso, composer Eddie Perfect, and more of the cast of the Broadway musical Beetlejuice. The unusual celebration featured performances of songs that didn’t make it to Broadway from the Washington, D.C. run — including “Mama Would” and “Everything Is Kinda Meh” — as well as several debuts of Eddie Perfect’s compositions that have never been heard or performed before by a living soul.

Broadway’s Lydia trio — Sophia Anne Caruso, Dana Steingold, and Presley Ryan — surprised the audience with a sing-a-long to breakout hit “Dead Mom.” To round out the weird and spooky evening, Shrunken Head Guy, a fan favorite of both the film and musical, made his DJ debut to keep the party going after the performances ended. We have an exclusive video of Caruso belting out “Mama Would,” the song that was originally performed by Lydia early in act one during the scene where she first discovers she’s sharing her new house with ghosts, and the Maitlands had just performed the ‘Ready Set Reprise’ and, with sheets on, had attempted to scare Lydia.

Related

Roger Daltrey and Pete Townshend of the Who
'The Who's Tommy' Returning to Broadway in 2021
David Byrne's 'American Utopia': A Heady Swirl of Hope for Our Anxious Times

Related

tv horror
30 Best Horror TV Shows of All Time
50 Country Albums Every Rock Fan Should Own

“There were too many songs in act one,” Perfect tells Rolling Stone about why it was cut. “Plus, the song and the scene were trying to communicate two different things: The song focused on the fact that Lydia had had a strange and unusual connection to her mother that was severed after her death, but the scene was about the potential for a friend an ally in the Maitlands. It was difficult to get that balance right.”

As Perfect explains, “Anthony King and Scott Brown [book] wrote a beautiful scene — which is still in the Broadway show — that neatly explains Lydia’s mother’s kookiness as well as exploring the potential for Lydia and the Maitlands to find a common bond. They’re all lonely and lost. What if they helped each other? As soon as we cut the song, despite liking it a great deal, it was obvious that we could now relay those feelings and that information in a more economical way. It also gave the audience’s ears a break from sung material and allowed us to lay some necessary character and story pipe for our show.”

Newswire

Powered by
Rolling Stone
Subscribe Now 1332: Musicians on Musicians, Elton John & Lana Del Rey
PMC

© 2019 Penske Media Corporation

ad
Arrow Created with Sketch. Calendar Created with Sketch. Path Created with Sketch. Shape Created with Sketch. Plus Created with Sketch. minus Created with Sketch.