Bee Gees Biopic in the Works From ‘Bohemian Rhapsody’ Producer

A music biopic about Rock Hall-inducted hitmakers the Bee Gees is in the works, with Bohemian Rhapsody producer Graham King, Paramount Pictures and Steven Spielberg’s Amblin Partners shepherding the project.

King’s GK Films, which brought the box office hit and Oscar-nominated Queen biopic to the big screen, secured to the life rights to the Gibb brothers’ story as well as the group’s music rights, Deadline first reported. Paramount Pictures, which found success in the Elton John biopic Rocketman, and production company Sister are also attached to the film.

However, the Hollywood Reporter writes that Steven Spielberg had long been working on setting up the Bee Gees’ film for over a decade – first with DreamWorks and more recently with his Amblin – and has since been added to the biopic as a producer; Amblin was previously unsuccessful in securing the necessary rights from Barry Gibb, the Bee Gees’ lone surviving member. Gibb

As the biopic has just received the green light, no director, screenwriter or actors are lined up for the Bee Gees movie, the latest in a streak of Hollywood-made rock biopics. One of the best-selling acts of all time, Bee Gees registered nine Number One singles over their five-decade career as well as the diamond-selling, Grammy Album of the Year-winning Saturday Night Fever soundtrack.