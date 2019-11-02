 Bee Gees Biopic in the Works From ‘Bohemian Rhapsody’ Producer – Rolling Stone
Bee Gees Biopic in the Works From ‘Bohemian Rhapsody’ Producer

Steven Spielberg’s Amblin and Paramount Pictures also attach to project after Barry Gibb signs off on band’s story and music rights

British pop group the Bee Gees pose for photographers, somewhere in England, Jan. 1979. From left to right; Robin Gibb, Barry Gibb and Maurice GibbEngland Bee Gees, United Kingdom England

A music biopic about Rock Hall-inducted hitmakers the Bee Gees is in the works from the producers of 'Bohemian Rhapsody' and 'Rocketman.'

AP/Shutterstock

A music biopic about Rock Hall-inducted hitmakers the Bee Gees is in the works, with Bohemian Rhapsody producer Graham King, Paramount Pictures and Steven Spielberg’s Amblin Partners shepherding the project.

King’s GK Films, which brought the box office hit and Oscar-nominated Queen biopic to the big screen, secured to the life rights to the Gibb brothers’ story as well as the group’s music rights, Deadline first reported. Paramount Pictures, which found success in the Elton John biopic Rocketman, and production company Sister are also attached to the film.

However, the Hollywood Reporter writes that Steven Spielberg had long been working on setting up the Bee Gees’ film for over a decade – first with DreamWorks and more recently with his Amblin – and has since been added to the biopic as a producer; Amblin was previously unsuccessful in securing the necessary rights from Barry Gibb, the Bee Gees’ lone surviving member. Gibb

As the biopic has just received the green light, no director, screenwriter or actors are lined up for the Bee Gees movie, the latest in a streak of Hollywood-made rock biopics. One of the best-selling acts of all time, Bee Gees registered nine Number One singles over their five-decade career as well as the diamond-selling, Grammy Album of the Year-winning Saturday Night Fever soundtrack.

