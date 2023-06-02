Becky G Celebrates Mexican-American Heritage on ‘Flamin Hot’ Soundtrack Song ‘the Fire Inside’

New daily affirmations have arrived courtesy of Becky G on “the Fire Inside.” The singer’s latest release, from the soundtrack to the Eva Longoria-directed film Flamin’ Hot, matches the celebration of Mexican-American heritage in the film with self-assured words of encouragement: “Nothing can hold you back/No one can kill your vibe/When you got the fire inside.”

On “the Fire Inside,” which was written by Diane Warren, Becky G captures the heat of a trailblazer, much like the one at the center of Flamin’ Hot. The film, which begins streaming on Hulu and Disney+ on June 9, follows the inspiring success story of Richard Montañez. While working as a janitor at Frito Lay, Montañez played a crucial role in transforming Flamin’ Hot Cheetos from an option on the chip shelf into a pop culture phenomenon.

Despite the song being delivered entirely in English, a departure from the Spanish-language hits Becky G has been firing off for most of her career, her vocals beam with pride and power.

The singer’s Mexican-American heritage rested at the root of her 2023 Coachella performance, too. The entire middle portion of her set, which spanned about 20 minutes, featured guest appearances from artists in the regional Mexican space, including Peso Pluma, JOP, and Marca MP.

“To dedicate a whole 20 minutes in my set to just that, it’s because our music and our culture is something that I am so inspired by,” Becky G told Rolling Stone ahead of the performance. “Maybe it hasn’t been represented in my music in the past, but it is in the way that I work and in the way that I share, whether it be opportunities, songs, or just all those collaborative efforts, I think it really does come from the blood that runs through my veins.”