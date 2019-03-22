×
Rolling Stone
Send Us a Tip
Subscribe Subscribe Issue 1325: Women Shaping the Future
Read Next Hear Josh Ritter's Mournful New 'I Still Love You (Now and Then)' Send Us a Tip Subscribe
Home Music Music News

Becky G Can’t Stop, Won’t Stop on New Song ‘Green Light Go’

Track marks singer’s second single of 2019

By

Reporter

Jon Blistein's Most Recent Stories

View All

Becky G refuses to slow down on her new song, “Green Light Go.” The track is centered around a grimy synth riff that pulses between big bass hits and snappy drums.

Becky G rides this beat with characteristic aplomb, peeling off brash bars with a clever sing-song flow that builds to an all-out belt: “I look like a centerfold/Good for you like vegetables/Wanna try my edibles/If you can, I’ll let you know.”

In a statement, Becky G said “Green Light Go” “represents not taking no for an answer, making my own path and giving myself my own green lights. I am a proud Mexican-American, concrete rose, born and raised in the streets of LA. ‘I’m on my green light go.’ Let’s go.”

“Green Light Go” marks Becky G’s second single of 2019, following “LBD,” which arrived in February. She is reportedly working on two albums, one in English and one in Spanish. Her debut EP, Play It Again, arrived in 2013.

Newswire

Powered by
Rolling Stone
Subscribe Now Issue 1325: Women Shaping the Future
PMC

© 2019 Penske Media Corporation

ad