Becky G Can’t Stop, Won’t Stop on New Song ‘Green Light Go’

Becky G refuses to slow down on her new song, “Green Light Go.” The track is centered around a grimy synth riff that pulses between big bass hits and snappy drums.

Becky G rides this beat with characteristic aplomb, peeling off brash bars with a clever sing-song flow that builds to an all-out belt: “I look like a centerfold/Good for you like vegetables/Wanna try my edibles/If you can, I’ll let you know.”

In a statement, Becky G said “Green Light Go” “represents not taking no for an answer, making my own path and giving myself my own green lights. I am a proud Mexican-American, concrete rose, born and raised in the streets of LA. ‘I’m on my green light go.’ Let’s go.”

“Green Light Go” marks Becky G’s second single of 2019, following “LBD,” which arrived in February. She is reportedly working on two albums, one in English and one in Spanish. Her debut EP, Play It Again, arrived in 2013.