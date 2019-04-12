Becky G Pays Homage to Inglewood in ‘Green Light Go’ Video

Becky G unveiled a new song, “Green Light Go,” on Friday, with a music video that shines on a spotlight on her hometown of Inglewood, California.

The video takes place in and around the Los Angeles suburb, and heavily showcases the urbano star’s street style and dance moves. Becky also references her Mexican heritage in the song’s lyrics: “La cabra, they call me the GOAT/On my mama, I will never fold/Just in case you didn’t know/I do this shit for México.”

“‘Green Light Go’ to me represents not taking no for an answer, making my own path and giving myself my own green lights,” she said of the new single in a press statement. “I am a proud Mexican-American, concrete rose, born and raised in the streets of LA. ‘I’m on my Green light go.’ Let’s go.”

Becky G previously released the video for the bilingual track “LBD.” Last year her collaboration with Natti Natasha, “Sin Pijama,” was one of two videos on Vevo to hit over a billion views in 2018.