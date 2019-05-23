Hear Davido Join Becky G, Digital Farm Animals for ‘Next to You Part II’

Becky G, Digital Farm Animals and Rvssian have enlisted rapper Davido and producer Rvssian for an upgraded version of their single “Next to You.” “Next to You Part II” arrives a month after the original track was released.

“Next to You Part II” is a breezy, tropical tune that features Becky G singing in both English and Spanish. Davido’s verse has him reflecting the same pleas as Becky G: a desire to be closer to a lover. The production from Digital Farm Animals and Rvssian sees perfect blend of the former’s pop prowess and latter’s propensity for forward-thinking reggaeton sounds.

“Next to You” is Becky G’s third new single this year. Previously, she teamed up with Maluma for “La Respuesta” and released the solo tunes “LBD” and “Green Light Go.” She had a hit last year with the track “Sin Pijama” which hit Number Four on the US Latin chart.