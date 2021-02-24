Becky G, Burna Boy Link Up for Swaggering New Single ‘Rotate’

Becky G and Burna Boy have released a thumping new collaboration, “Rotate.”

The song is tied to a new Pepsi soccer campaign, and as such the music and lyrics boast a triumphant energy. Burna Boy even tosses in a few references to the beautiful game in his verse, “Hmm this ain’t nothing abnormal/Should have known that I was a top scorer/UEFA Champions League baller/Win win win win I be oga.”

“’Rotate’ to me is a celebration,” Becky G said in a statement. “I think it’s evident that football holds a special place in my heart and having Burna Boy join me on this made sense because ultimately I wanted to embody the perfect pre-game song that gets the blood flowing, makes you want to dance and enjoy the sport.”

Burna Boy added: “This is a song that inspires you to aspire and I’m truly honored to be a part of the Champions League journey. Writing it came from a place of positivity. The belief that no matter who or where you are, whatever your background or your origins are, there is no limit to what you can achieve when you put your mind to it! I believe we are all champions!”

“Rotate” marks Becky G’s first bit of new music in 2021, while for Burna Boy it follows his recent collaboration with Sia, “Hey Boy.” Becky G released a handful of singles last year, although her most recent album, Mala Santa, arrived in 2019. Last year Burna Boy dropped his fifth album Twice As Tall.