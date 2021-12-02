Watch Becky G Lead a Heist in ‘Bella Ciao’ Music Video

Becky G has dropped a music video for her cover of “Bella Ciao,” the unofficial anthem for hit Netflix series Money Heist (also known as La Casa de Papel). The video, directed by Megan Gamez, pays homage to the series.

“I have always loved La Casa de Papel (Money Heist) and the way this show connected with millions of people across the world,” Becky G said in a statement. “‘Bella Ciao’ is an iconic song and marks an important moment in the series, so being asked to reimagine it and be a part of the Casa de Papel world is truly an honor. From recording the song to shooting the video, I hope everyone enjoys this cover as much as I do!”

“Bella Ciao” recently re-entered the pop culture zeitgeist as the unofficial anthem for Money Heist. The song originates from 19th century Italy and first appeared in “Part 1” of the show. “Part 5: Volume 2,” the finale of the series, premieres on Netflix on December 3rd.

Last month, Becky G teamed up with Christina Aguilera, Nathy Peluso, and Nicki Nicole for a Latina-empowered performance of “Pa Mis Muchachas” at the Latin Grammys. Earlier this year, she partnered with Burna Boy for thumping collaboration, “Rotate.”