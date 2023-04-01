See Becky G Perform ‘America the Beautiful’ at WWE WrestleMania 39

Becky G kicked off WWE WrestleMania 39 at SoFi Stadium in California in Inglewood — the first time in some 18 years since it has been held in California — with a resonating performance of “America the Beautiful.”

The Inglewood native took to the ring in a strappy, sequined blue-and-black number to belt the anthemic tune, as a screen showed the American flag waving in the wind. Becky G was made an honorary Latino World Order (LWO) member.

She was not the only musical star to show up: Snoop Dogg made an appearance alongside The Miz, with Miz saying they were the “perfect tag team to kick-off ‘WrestleMania Goes Hollywood’ because believe it or not we have a lot in common.” The Miz then compared how Snoop is the King of Hip-hop and how he was in WrestleMania the Musical, among other non sequiturs.

WrestleMania 39’s Saturday matches include the United States Championship — Austin Theory vs. John Cena; SmackDown Women’s Championship — Charlotte Flair vs. Rhea Ripley; Undisputed Tag Team Championships —The Usos vs. Kevin Owens & Sami Zayn; Seth Rollins vs. Logan Paul; Becky Lynch, Lita & Trish Stratus vs. Damage CTRL (Bayley, Dakota Kai and Iyo Sky); Dominick Mysterio vs. Rey Mysterio; and Braun Strowman & Ricochet vs. The Street Profits vs. Alpha Academy vs. The Viking Raiders (Men’s Showcase) per CBS Sports. The action continues tomorrow, which will stream via Peacock.