See Beck Perform ‘Where It’s At’ With Dave Grohl on Drums at Swing Left Event

Beck performed his “Where It’s At” alongside the Bird and the Bee and Dave Grohl sitting in on drums during Swing Left‘s The Last Weekend event Thursday in Los Angeles.

Grohl was a surprise guest at the Palace Theatre outpost of the event, which aimed “to spur get-out-the-vote efforts on the last weekend before the midterm elections in key races up and down the ticket… with the goal of taking back Democratic control of the House of Representatives and transforming our government,” Swing Left said.

The extended “Where It’s At” performance also featured a snippet of Chic’s “Good Times” before Beck encouraged Grohl to showcase his drumming prowess with a lengthy drum solo.

Grohl also joined Yeah Yeah Yeahs’ Karen O and Nick Zinner to drum on that band’s “Heads Will Roll” at the event, which boasted appearances by Tim Heidecker, Mayor Eric Garcetti, Moby, Adam Scott, Rufus Wainwright and Martha Wainwright, Congressman Adam Schiff and Chloe x Halle.

Swing Left’s The Last Weekend also hosted an event at New York’s Cooper Union Thursday that featured Mark Ruffalo, Saturday Night Live’s Chris Redd, Cecily Strong and Melissa Villasenor, Amber Tamblyn and Sara Bareilles: