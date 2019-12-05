Watch Beck’s Clever ‘Uneventful Days’ Performance on ‘Kimmel’

Beck delivered a clever rendition of his Hyperspace single “Uneventful Days” Tuesday on Jimmy Kimmel Live, with the singer turning the late-night show’s studio into his own music video set.

For the performance, Beck employed a video backdrop, a camera fixed to a circular track and a mock cubicle to go on a journey from the everyday mundane to the cosmic in a scant three minutes.

Beck opened the performance by simply singing “Uneventful Days” in a cubicle complete with a “Hang in There” poster. The cubicle walls were then stripped away and the camera followed as he floated around his band for a few laps before returning to his boring cubicle — only now his “Hang in There” read “Just Give Up!”

Beck’s Hyperspace, featuring Pharrell Williams handling a lion’s share of the production, arrived November 22nd. In the lead-up to the release, Beck performed a medley of Prince songs at Paisley Park, talked about briefly meeting Prince and revealed he is no longer Scientologist.