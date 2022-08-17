 Beck, Tenacious D, Dave Grohl, and More Cover a Yacht Rock Classic - Rolling Stone
Beck Corrals an Impromptu Yacht Rock Cover Band With Tenacious D, Dave Grohl

Alongside John C. Reilly and producer Greg Kurstin, this one-of-a-kind supergroup performed Seals and Croft’s “Summer Breeze” at a benefit show hosted by Judd Apatow

Jon Blistein

Reporter

INGLEWOOD, CALIFORNIA - JULY 31: Beck performs at SoFi Stadium on July 31, 2022 in Inglewood, California. (Photo by Kevin Mazur/Getty Images for Live Nation)INGLEWOOD, CALIFORNIA - JULY 31: Beck performs at SoFi Stadium on July 31, 2022 in Inglewood, California. (Photo by Kevin Mazur/Getty Images for Live Nation)

Beck performing in July 2022

Kevin Mazur/Getty Images

Beck managed to assemble of the most remarkable impromptu supergroups of all time during a special benefit concert hosted by Judd Apatow in Los Angeles Tuesday night, Aug. 16. 

The show at the famed L.A. venue Largo was raising money for Victims First and was set to just feature a performance from Beck, accompanied on piano by celebrated producer Greg Kurstin (the pair have worked together on Beck’s last two albums, Colors and Hyperspace). But as the show went on, more people started appearing on stage, including Tenacious D — the comedy rock duo of Jack Black and Kyle Gass — and actor/singer John C. Reilly. 

As if this motley crew wasn’t impressive enough, a stripped-down rendition of the Seals and Croft yacht rock standard, “Summer Breeze,” brought forth one more special guest: Dave Grohl. And instead of bringing some drums or big riffs to the performance, the Foo Fighters frontman stepped up to the microphone and did nothing more than vocalize the lead electric guitar line from “Summer Breeze” (provide a bit of handclap percussion at the end, too).

Obviously it goes without saying that this performance was the perfect use of the combined talents of every single person on stage.

In This Article: Beck, Dave Grohl, John C. Reilly, Tenacious D

