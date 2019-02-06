×
Rolling Stone
Beck Enlists Robyn, Lonely Island for ‘Lego Movie 2’ Song ‘Super Cool’

Funky new track features in sequel’s self-aware end credits sequence

Beck enlists Robyn and the Lonely Island for the singer’s groovy new track “Super Cool,” his contribution to the soundtrack of The Lego Movie 2: The Second Part.

As the Lonely Island make emphatically clear in their mid-song rap verse, “Super Cool” features in the end credits of the new animated film, which hits theaters Friday; reviews of The Lego Movie 2 tout the “Super Cool” end credit sequence as one of the highlights of the sequel.

“Super Cool” follows the blueprint of the original Lego Movie‘s Grammy- and Oscar-nominated earworm “Everything Is Awesome,” which linked the Lonely Island with Tegan & Sara. The Lego Movie 2 also contains the appropriately titled “Catchy Song (This song is gonna get stuck inside your head),” sung by Dillon Francis featuring T-Pain and That Girl Lay Lay.

The track is available to stream outside of The Lego Movie 2 on digital services starting today.

“Super Cool” is Beck’s second all-star collaboration this week: The singer also recruited Feist, Bat for Lashes and the Gustavo Dudamel-conducted Los Angeles Philharmonic for his rendition of “Tarantula,” the Colourbox-penned track that Beck recorded for an album of music inspired by Alfonso Cuaron’s Roma.

