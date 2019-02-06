Beck Enlists Robyn, Lonely Island for ‘Lego Movie 2’ Song ‘Super Cool’

Beck enlists Robyn and the Lonely Island for the singer’s groovy new track “Super Cool,” his contribution to the soundtrack of The Lego Movie 2: The Second Part.

As the Lonely Island make emphatically clear in their mid-song rap verse, “Super Cool” features in the end credits of the new animated film, which hits theaters Friday; reviews of The Lego Movie 2 tout the “Super Cool” end credit sequence as one of the highlights of the sequel.

“Super Cool” follows the blueprint of the original Lego Movie‘s Grammy- and Oscar-nominated earworm “Everything Is Awesome,” which linked the Lonely Island with Tegan & Sara. The Lego Movie 2 also contains the appropriately titled “Catchy Song (This song is gonna get stuck inside your head),” sung by Dillon Francis featuring T-Pain and That Girl Lay Lay.

The track is available to stream outside of The Lego Movie 2 on digital services starting today.

“Super Cool” is Beck’s second all-star collaboration this week: The singer also recruited Feist, Bat for Lashes and the Gustavo Dudamel-conducted Los Angeles Philharmonic for his rendition of “Tarantula,” the Colourbox-penned track that Beck recorded for an album of music inspired by Alfonso Cuaron’s Roma.