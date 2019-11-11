 Beck Unveils EP Recorded at Prince’s Paisley Park Studios – Rolling Stone
Rolling Stone
Beck Unveils EP Recorded at Prince’s Paisley Park Studios

Amazon exclusive features covers of “Kiss” and “1999”

Beck has released a new extended play, recorded at Prince’s legendary Paisley Park Studios. The Paisley Park Sessions EP features renditions of Beck’s “Where It’s At” and “Up All Night” along with a medley of Prince covers, including “Kiss,” “Raspberry Beret” and “1999.”

“I’ve heard the name since I was a child, of Paisley Park,” Beck says in a behind-the-scenes interview. “It’s special to be here and see it in person. Every studio has its own life to it, kind of special energy. It felt very creative. I didn’t have any expectations of what I wanted to happen, it was just kind of coming in here and seeing where it took us, and it was surprising.”

On his selection of Prince covers, he says, “It’s impossible to choose a cover of Prince. He’s a big influence for me, an inspiration.”

The EP is now available exclusively on Amazon Music, but you can watch a video of its recording process above.

Beck is releasing his next album, Hyperspace, on November 22nd. It follows 2017’s Colors.

