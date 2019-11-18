Watch Beck Perform Prince Medley at Paisley Park Studios

Beck effortlessly rolled through a string of Prince’s biggest hits in the new video for “The Paisley Experience,” recorded at the late musician’s Paisley Park Studios. “The Paisley Experience” experience appears on Beck’s new three-track EP, Paisley Park Sessions, released last week exclusively via Amazon Music.

The performance finds Beck outfitted in a fittingly pale purple blouse and opens with a rendition of “Raspberry Beret” that leaps into “When Doves Cry.” Beck really hits his stride on “Kiss,” utilizing his always delightful falsetto as he shuffles around the studio floor, before bringing the performance to a close a thrilling “1999.”

Beck also shared videos for the other two recordings on the Paisley Park Sessions, new renditions of his own songs, “Where It’s At” and “Up All Night.”

Along with the new EP, Beck is prepping a new album, Hyperspace, out November 22nd. The album follows 2017’s Colors and seven of the 11 tracks feature production from Pharrell Williams. The album also boasts collaborations with Chris Martin, Sky Ferreira and producers Greg Kurstin and Paul Epworth.