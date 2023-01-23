Beck and Phoenix Share Dates for 2023 Co-Headlining ‘Summer Odyssey’ Tour
Beck and Phoenix are splitting the bill on the newly-announced Summer Odyssey tour. The 20-date shows will make stops across North America with support from Sir Chloe on most nights and additional appearances from Japanese Breakfast, Jenny Lewis, and Weyes Blood.
The Summer Odyssey tour kicks off on Aug. 1 in Seattle, Washington, and spans through Sept. 10, when Beck and Phoenix will wrap with a final show in Columbia, Maryland. In between, the musicians will make stops in Los Angeles, Orange County, Houston, Chicago, Toronto, Boston, New York, and more.
Tickets for the Summer Odyssey tour will be available via Ticketmaster beginning Friday, January 27, at 10 a.m. local time.
In 2018, Beck joined Phoenix during their Los Angeles residency at the Fonda Theater, performing his records “Lost Cause” and “Jack-Ass” for the crowd. The tour marks their first large-scale collaboration.
Beck and Phoenix Summer Odyssey 2023 Tour Dates:
Aug. 1 – Seattle, WA @ Climate Pledge Arena
Aug. 3 – Bend, OR @ Hayden Homes Amphitheater
Aug. 5 – Concord, CA @ Concord Pavilion
Aug. 7 – Los Angeles, CA @ Kia Forum
Aug. 8 – San Diego, CA @ Viejas Arena
Aug. 9 – Orange County, CA @ OC Fair
Aug. 11 – Phoenix, AZ @ Footprint Center
Aug. 12 – Las Vegas, NV @ Michelob ULTRA Arena
Aug. 15 – Morrison, CO @ Red Rocks Amphitheatre
Aug. 18 – Rogers, AR @ Walmart AMP
Aug. 20 – Houston, TX @ Cynthia Woods Mitchell Pavilion
Aug. 21 – Dallas, TX @ Dos Equis Pavilion
Aug. 22 – Austin, TX @ Moody Center
Aug. 31 – Chicago, IL @ Huntington Bank Pavilion
Sept. 2 – Detroit, MI @ Pine Knob Music Theatre
Sept. 3 – Toronto, ON @ Budweiser Stage
Sept. 5 – Boston, MA @ MGM Music Hall at Fenway
Sept. 8 – Philadelphia, PA @ TD Pavilion at the Mann
Sept. 9 – New York, NY @ Madison Square Garden
Sept. 10 – Columbia, MD @ Merriweather Post Pavilion
