Beck and Phoenix Share Dates for 2023 Co-Headlining ‘Summer Odyssey’ Tour

Beck and Phoenix are splitting the bill on the newly-announced Summer Odyssey tour. The 20-date shows will make stops across North America with support from Sir Chloe on most nights and additional appearances from Japanese Breakfast, Jenny Lewis, and Weyes Blood.

The Summer Odyssey tour kicks off on Aug. 1 in Seattle, Washington, and spans through Sept. 10, when Beck and Phoenix will wrap with a final show in Columbia, Maryland. In between, the musicians will make stops in Los Angeles, Orange County, Houston, Chicago, Toronto, Boston, New York, and more.

Tickets for the Summer Odyssey tour will be available via Ticketmaster beginning Friday, January 27, at 10 a.m. local time.

In 2018, Beck joined Phoenix during their Los Angeles residency at the Fonda Theater, performing his records “Lost Cause” and “Jack-Ass” for the crowd. The tour marks their first large-scale collaboration.

Beck and Phoenix Summer Odyssey 2023 Tour Dates:

Aug. 1 – Seattle, WA @ Climate Pledge Arena

Aug. 3 – Bend, OR @ Hayden Homes Amphitheater

Aug. 5 – Concord, CA @ Concord Pavilion

Aug. 7 – Los Angeles, CA @ Kia Forum

Aug. 8 – San Diego, CA @ Viejas Arena

Aug. 9 – Orange County, CA @ OC Fair

Aug. 11 – Phoenix, AZ @ Footprint Center

Aug. 12 – Las Vegas, NV @ Michelob ULTRA Arena

Aug. 15 – Morrison, CO @ Red Rocks Amphitheatre

Aug. 18 – Rogers, AR @ Walmart AMP

Aug. 20 – Houston, TX @ Cynthia Woods Mitchell Pavilion

Aug. 21 – Dallas, TX @ Dos Equis Pavilion

Aug. 22 – Austin, TX @ Moody Center

Aug. 31 – Chicago, IL @ Huntington Bank Pavilion

Sept. 2 – Detroit, MI @ Pine Knob Music Theatre

Sept. 3 – Toronto, ON @ Budweiser Stage

Sept. 5 – Boston, MA @ MGM Music Hall at Fenway

Sept. 8 – Philadelphia, PA @ TD Pavilion at the Mann

Sept. 9 – New York, NY @ Madison Square Garden

Sept. 10 – Columbia, MD @ Merriweather Post Pavilion